Throwback Thursday: GM strike
Throwback Thursday: GM strike

General Motors workers in Wentzville were walking the picket line two years ago this week. A strike that began Sept. 16, 2019, involved 48,000 workers across the country and would last 40 days. 

GM workers resolute as UAW strike nears a month

United Auto Workers picket outside gate 3 at the GM Wentzville Assembly Center in Wentzville on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. UAW workers have been on strike since Sept. 16. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Union members said their concerns included health care benefits and four plant closings that GM had announced the previous year. When union members finally ratified a new contract on Oct. 25, they would get raises and keep their health-care plan intact. 

More good news for Wentzville would come in December, when GM announced that it would invest $1.5 billion to build its next generation of midsize pickups at the plant.

