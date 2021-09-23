Throwback Thursday: GM strike

General Motors workers in Wentzville were walking the picket line two years ago this week. A strike that began Sept. 16, 2019, involved 48,000 workers across the country and would last 40 days.

Union members said their concerns included health care benefits and four plant closings that GM had announced the previous year. When union members finally ratified a new contract on Oct. 25, they would get raises and keep their health-care plan intact.

More good news for Wentzville would come in December, when GM announced that it would invest $1.5 billion to build its next generation of midsize pickups at the plant.

