Throwback Thursday: Mallinckrodt bankruptcy
Mallinckrodt, the drugmaker with deep roots in St. Louis, filed for bankruptcy a year ago this week.

The filing on Oct. 12, 2020, resulted from the company's involvement in the opioid scandal and a dispute with regulators over the pricing of acthar, Mallinckrodt's best-selling drug.

The company's Chapter 11 bankruptcy case continues in federal court in Delaware. Mallinckrodt lawyers said last month that they hoped to wrap up the case by year's end. Several disputes remain unresolved, though, including one involving claims of acthar price-gouging.

Mallinckrodt is now headquartered in New Jersey, but its generics business is based in the St. Louis area.

