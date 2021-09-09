Throwback Thursday: Mastercard campus opens

MasterCard's campus in O'Fallon, Missouri, turns 20 this week. The credit-card giant officially opened the complex on Sept. 7, 2001, replacing older offices in Maryland Heights.
The global technology center was a big win for developer Paul McKee's Winghaven development, and for the St. Louis area. MasterCard considered proposals from 18 cities before deciding to stay here, a decision that was made easier by $41 million in state and local government incentives.
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
