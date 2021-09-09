 Skip to main content
Throwback Thursday: Mastercard campus opens
Throwback Thursday: Mastercard campus opens

MasterCard's campus in O'Fallon, Missouri, turns 20 this week. The credit-card giant officially opened the complex on Sept. 7, 2001, replacing older offices in Maryland Heights.

SC/LW MASTERCARD #1

Roderick Sanders works in MasterCard's operations command center on Sept. 7, 2001, the official opening day for the company's global technology center in O'Fallon, Missouri. PHOTO BY LARRY WILLIAMS / POST DISPATCH

The global technology center was a big win for developer Paul McKee's Winghaven development, and for the St. Louis area. MasterCard considered proposals from 18 cities before deciding to stay here, a decision that was made easier by $41 million in state and local government incentives.

