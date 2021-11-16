 Skip to main content
Throwback Thursday: McDonnell loses fighter competition
Throwback Thursday: McDonnell loses fighter competition

Twenty-five years ago this week, McDonnell Douglas suffered a big loss that helped seal the iconic St. Louis company's fate. McDonnell was hoping to be a finalist to build the Joint Strike Fighter, an aircraft on which the Pentagon planned to spend hundreds of billions of dollars.

Executives were confident of their chances, and work stopped in the giant aircraft plant on Nov. 16, 1996, so employees could hear the announcement over the intercom.  They heard two names: Boeing and Lockheed Martin.

The following month, Boeing would buy a weakened McDonnell Douglas to get access to its military technology. St. Louis would lose the strike-fighter battle a second time in 2001 when Lockheed, not Boeing, won the final contract.

