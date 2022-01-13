Throwback Thursday: Nestlé buys Ralston Purina

Nestlé's deal to buy Ralston Purina, announced Jan. 16, 2001, ended the independence of a company that William H. Danforth founded as a feed mill in 1894. Ralston expanded into breakfast cereal, batteries, restaurants and other businesses over the years, and even owned the St. Louis Blues for a time, but by 2001 it was a pure-play pet food company. Nestlé, which already made Alpo and other brands, was happy to pay $10 billion to become the world's largest pet food maker.