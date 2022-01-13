Throwback Thursday: Nestlé buys Ralston Purina

Twenty-one years ago this month, one of St. Louis' iconic companies was sold to a Swiss food giant.
Nestlé's deal to buy Ralston Purina, announced Jan. 16, 2001, ended the independence of a company that William H. Danforth founded as a feed mill in 1894. Ralston expanded into breakfast cereal, batteries, restaurants and other businesses over the years, and even owned the St. Louis Blues for a time, but by 2001 it was a pure-play pet food company. Nestlé, which already made Alpo and other brands, was happy to pay $10 billion to become the world's largest pet food maker.
Ralston's Checkerboard Square headquarters employed 1,600 people at the time of the sale. In 2020, Nestlé Purina Petcare said it had 2,750 St. Louis area employees.