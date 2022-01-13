 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Throwback Thursday: Nestlé buys Ralston Purina
0 comments

Throwback Thursday: Nestlé buys Ralston Purina

{{featured_button_text}}

Twenty-one years ago this month, one of St. Louis' iconic companies was sold to a Swiss food giant.

Nestlé's deal to buy Ralston Purina, announced Jan. 16, 2001, ended the independence of a company that William H. Danforth founded as a feed mill in 1894. Ralston expanded into breakfast cereal, batteries, restaurants and other businesses over the years, and even owned the St. Louis Blues for a time, but by 2001 it was a pure-play pet food company. Nestlé, which already made Alpo and other brands, was happy to pay $10 billion to become the world's largest pet food maker.

Ralston's Checkerboard Square headquarters employed  1,600 people at the time of the sale. In 2020, Nestlé Purina Petcare said it had 2,750 St. Louis area employees.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Steve-O's bucket list
Online

Steve-O's bucket list

Remember Steve-O, one of the wacky daredevils from MTV's "Jackass" series? He's still at it, even at age 47. Though, as he tells Daniel Durchh…

Harlem Globetrotters
Online

Harlem Globetrotters

When 2 and 7 p.m. Jan. 8 • Where Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Avenue • How much $24-$104; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test requ…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News