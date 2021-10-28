 Skip to main content
Throwback Thursday: Scottrade is sold
Scottrade was one of St. Louis' great entrepreneurial success stories. Founded in 1975 as a discount stock broker, it became a pioneer in online trading and grew to more than $1 billion in revenue.

Scottrade sold to TD Ameritrade, St. Louis will lose hundreds of jobs

FILE PHOTO: Former Scottrade offices seen at 12800 Corporate Hill Drive in unincorporated St. Louis County on Monday, Oct. 24, 2016. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

The story's final chapter was written five years ago when Scottrade agreed to be bought by rival TD Ameritrade. The deal announced Oct. 24, 2016, eliminated around half of Scottrade's 1,800 St. Louis area jobs.

The news has gotten better on the jobs front. Charles Schwab, which bought TD Ameritrade last year, plans to add about 100 positions to the 1,000 it has in St. Louis.

Scottrade founder Rodger Riney has put his gains to work in the local economy. He donated more than $200 million to charity and has invested in several local biotechnology startups.

