Throwback Thursday: Scottrade is sold

Scottrade was one of St. Louis' great entrepreneurial success stories. Founded in 1975 as a discount stock broker, it became a pioneer in online trading and grew to more than $1 billion in revenue.

The story's final chapter was written five years ago when Scottrade agreed to be bought by rival TD Ameritrade. The deal announced Oct. 24, 2016, eliminated around half of Scottrade's 1,800 St. Louis area jobs.

The news has gotten better on the jobs front. Charles Schwab, which bought TD Ameritrade last year, plans to add about 100 positions to the 1,000 it has in St. Louis.

