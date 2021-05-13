Throwback Thursday: St. Louis bank bidding war

St. Louis once had three major banks headquartered downtown, but that started to change in the spring of 1988.
First, in April, two of the big banks, Centerre and Mercantile, agreed to combine in what they called a merger of equals. When the Post-Dispatch reported that Centerre had also talked to Boatmen's, Mercantile CEO Donald Lasater blasted the story as "irresponsible."
A few days later, on May 4, 1988, Boatmen's did come in with a higher offer for Centerre and would end up winning the day. The deal cemented Boatmen's position as the largest bank in Missouri, a distinction it would hold until it sold out to Nationsbank in 1996. (Nationsbank later became part of Bank of America.)
Mercantile would remain independent a little longer but sold to Firstar, now known as US Bank, in 1999.