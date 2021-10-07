Throwback Thursday: St. Louis' supermarket strike

Eighteen years ago today, a strike and lockout caused big changes in St. Louis' supermarket industry. After union workers voted on Oct. 7, 2003, to strike at Shop 'n Save, company officials locked out 10,000 workers at that chain as well as Schnucks and Dierbergs.
The stores hired more than 3,000 temporary workers, but had to shorten their hours and close bakeries, delis and floral counters. Smaller competitors reported brisk business as many St. Louis shoppers avoided crossing picket lines.
The strike would last 25 days, ending Oct. 31 after workers approved a new four-year contract.
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
