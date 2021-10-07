 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Throwback Thursday: St. Louis' supermarket strike
0 comments

Throwback Thursday: St. Louis' supermarket strike

{{featured_button_text}}

Eighteen years ago today, a strike and lockout caused big changes in St. Louis' supermarket industry. After union workers voted on Oct. 7, 2003, to strike at Shop 'n Save, company officials locked out 10,000 workers at that chain as well as Schnucks and Dierbergs.

The stores hired more than 3,000 temporary workers, but had to shorten their hours and close bakeries, delis and floral counters.  Smaller competitors reported brisk business as many St. Louis shoppers avoided crossing picket lines.

The strike would last 25 days, ending Oct. 31 after workers approved a new four-year contract.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News