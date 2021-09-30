 Skip to main content
Throwback Thursday: Stifel is almost acquired
Stifel Financial has been one of St. Louis' greatest growth stories over the past two decades, but that growth wouldn't have happened if a merger proposed 34 years ago had come to pass.

On Sept. 25, 1987, a New York firm called Kuhns Brothers Laidlaw agreed to buy Stifel for $59.8 million. The deal evaporated after the stock market crashed less than a month later. In March 1992, Stifel would agree to sell itself to Florida-based Raymond James for even less money, just $40 million, but that deal also fell apart.

Current Chief Executive Ron Kruszewski would take the reins in 1997 and turn the firm into a buyer, not a seller. Stifel's market capitalization is now $7.4 billion.

