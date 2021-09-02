Throwback Thursday: Tech institutions emerge in St. Louis

Two linchpins of St. Louis' technology ecosystem, the Capital Innovators accelerator fund and the T-Rex technology accelerator, were launched 10 years ago this month.

Judy Sindecuse founded Capital Innovators, which was briefly known as StartUp St. Louis, in 2010 and began its first accelerator class in September 2011. The fund invested in five early-stage tech companies and put them through 12 weeks of intensive mentoring. (One of those startups, JBara Software, would later change its name to Gainsight and achieve a $1.1 billion valuation.)

The five Capital Innovators companies were also among the first tenants of T-Rex, which got its start in the Railway Exchange Building. T-Rex moved to the Lammert Building on Washington Avenue in 2013 and now is home to more than 100 businesses.

Capital Innovators has invested in 137 companies in its first decade. It says they have attracted $400 million of follow-on investment and created 2,000 jobs.

