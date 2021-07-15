Throwback Thursday: The sale of A-B

Loyal subjects of the King of Beers got the shocking news on a Sunday, 13 years ago this week: The brewery was being sold.

Belgium-based InBev had been pursuing Anheuser-Busch for weeks, and the two companies announced the $52 billion deal on July 13, 2008. "Farewell to the King" was the Post-Dispatch's banner headline the next day.

In the years since, St. Louis has lost some jobs, and U.S. sales of Budweiser and Bud Light have continued to decline. Anheuser-Busch InBev has grown even larger, capped by its purchase of SABMiller in 2016.

As I wrote in 2018, the 2008 merger looks inevitable with the benefit of hindsight. One analyst described A-B's old management as "dinosaurs waiting for the asteroids to hit and wipe them out."

