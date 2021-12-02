 Skip to main content
Throwback Thursday: TWA's last flight
TWA, an airline that once symbolized glitz and glamor in the skies, flew its last flight 30 years ago this week.

TWA, 2001

A TWA passenger aircraft lands at Lambert-St. Louis International Airport in St. Louis with an American Airlines passenger plane in the foreground on March 5, 2001. American Airlines took over TWA later that year. Lambert, an important hub at the time, faded in importance after the deal.

(AP Photo/James A. Finley)

After Flight 220 made it from Kansas City to St. Louis on Dec. 1, 2001, the red and gold TWA logo was retired forever, replaced by the red and blue of American Airlines. American had bought TWA out of bankruptcy a few months earlier, promising at the time to maintain a sizable hub in St. Louis. It broke that promise in 2003, slashing more than half of its flights here and eliminating 2,000 jobs.

