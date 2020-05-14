When I’m out for a run, at the gym or otherwise trying not to draw attention to myself, there’s one thing that’s sure to cause me to burst into inappropriately timed laughter: the “Throwing Shade” podcast. Each week, comedians Bryan Safi and Erin Gibson tackle current events and issues affecting women and the LGBTQ community, with a bit of pop culture thrown in. After nearly a decade, this smart, funny show has a rich stock of inside jokes and recurring gags, and even the requisite ads for Squarespace manage to be entertaining. “Throwing Shade” made the jump to TV Land in 2017, running for a season, but the podcast is its truest, most enjoyable form. Bonus content: On a spinoff podcast, “Groceries,” Safi and Gibson critique supermarkets and products, and it is more engaging than you’d think. By Gabe Hartwig
