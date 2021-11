When 8 p.m. Nov. 16 • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much Sold out; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com

It was a long time coming, but Grammy-winning alt-R&B artist Thundercat is heading to St. Louis with his “It Is What It Is Tour.” It’s a show St. Louis has been waiting for and is sold out. By Kevin C. Johnson