When 8 p.m. June 4-5 • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $25 (sold in sets of two or four) • More info ticketmaster.com

The “Endeavor for Normalcy” concert series at the Pageant, which has carried the venue through the season with socially distanced shows with pod seating, is winding down. Two nights of Thunderhead: The Rush Experience look to be the last shows on the schedule before things open up at the venue. The concert celebrates 40 years of “Moving Pictures.” By Kevin C. Johnson