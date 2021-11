When 8 p.m. Nov. 19 • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $25-$95; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com

Thunderhead: The Rush Experience is helping to keep the classic rock band alive for St. Louis fans. “St. Louis is a huge Rush town,” says Billy Audrain (vocals, keyboards, bass). “The Midwest has always had a huge Rush fan base with such a cult following.” By Kevin C. Johnson