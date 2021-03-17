Ticket to Hollywood

Michael Gerow of Lake Saint Louis wowed the judges in his "American Idol" audition that aired last week, with Katy Perry calling him Top 10 material. Soon, we'll see what they think of him when Hollywood Week begins Sunday. Michael, 16, tells music critic Kevin C. Johnson how he felt about performing for the prerecorded episodes.
A few other headlines for this St. Paddy's Day:
• After a rocky year, the Funny Bone comedy club is open again with national headliners. This weekend: John Caparulo and Michael Yo.
• Zida Lioness gives a little preview of what fans can expect when she pays tribute to Amy Winehouse this weekend at the new City Foundry STL.
• And Bogart's Smokehouse in Soulard has announced that it will reopen March 30, ending a six-month hiatus.
Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor