 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ticket to Hollywood
0 comments

Ticket to Hollywood

  • 0
Go! Magazine logo

Michael Gerow of Lake Saint Louis wowed the judges in his "American Idol" audition that aired last week, with Katy Perry calling him Top 10 material. Soon, we'll see what they think of him when Hollywood Week begins Sunday. Michael, 16, tells music critic Kevin C. Johnson how he felt about performing for the prerecorded episodes.

A few other headlines for this St. Paddy's Day:

• After a rocky year, the Funny Bone comedy club is open again with national headliners. This weekend: John Caparulo and Michael Yo.

Zida Lioness gives a little preview of what fans can expect when she pays tribute to Amy Winehouse this weekend at the new City Foundry STL. 

• And Bogart's Smokehouse in Soulard has announced that it will reopen March 30, ending a six-month hiatus. 

Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports