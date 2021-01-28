TIME TO BENCH MARK SMITH?

Q: The Tigers are just a mediocre team when Mark Smith does not contribute. Granted, last year he had some injury issues, but thus far this year his game has regressed.
Is bench time and letting Torrance Watson step into the starting role an answer? Watson's contribution level is nearly non-existent and his development has not occurred. Maybe start Javon at the 3?
A: I wouldn't agree with that premise. Mark was a non-factor offensively in the win over Tennessee and the win over Texas A&M. Missouri has proven it can win without Mark being a major scorer — as long as Dru Smith or Pinson are having a strong night. Mark is still a solid perimeter defender. He's a threat from 3 but, as you point out, just hasn't consistently found his stroke. As Cuonzo Martin said after the Auburn game, he's inexplicably releasing his shot from well beyond the 3-point line. I also think he's passed up some open looks, which makes you wonder about his confidence level.
Watson just isn't going to be much of a factor this year. Martin likes him a lot, but he's clearly not in the core rotation for a reason.
Pickett has always been better off the bench. I'm not sure it's time to mess with the starting lineup. All that impacts is the opening minutes. Pickett still plays heavy minutes whether he's first on the floor or enters after at the first timeout.