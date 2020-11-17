Q: Can we finally give Randy Arozarena a rest? Cardinals president of John Mozeliak admitted trading him was a mistake. Time to move on!
A: Fine by me.
Here's how this will play out.
If Arozarena returns to Earth in 2021, the talk will fade.
If this is who he is from now on, it won't.
It's that simple.
The second chapter will be what Matthew Liberatore turns into.
If he becomes a key starter, there's more perspective to consider.
It's almost always too early to judge a trade, but they can be judged in chapters, and the first chapter says the Cardinals underestimated Arozarena.
Mozeliak has admitted that, to his credit.
Now, what's the next chapter?
I agree with you that the first chapter has been recited enough by now.
