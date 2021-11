When 7 p.m. Nov. 5 • Where The Bullock at Live! by Loews, 799 Clark Avenue • How much Sold out • More info eventbrite.com

Tish. (formerly performing as Tish Haynes Keys) is reviving her Jill Scott revue show, this time at the Bullock at Live! by Loews at Ballpark Village. It’s a show the St. Louis singer and former contestant on “The Voice” has been waiting for. Tickets quickly sold out. By Kevin C. Johnson