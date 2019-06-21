Description: We are a locally owned and operated title insurance company with dozens of years of experience assisting in the insuring of homes.
Sector: Title insurance and escrow
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 2006
Employees: 54
Local Community Support: We offer one paid day a year for all employees to go and volunteer with a local non-profit organization. We also participate in several collections, both for money and items, to help provide for the less fortunate. The company donates to numerous charities including Angel's Arms, Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, Backstoppers, American Society of Suicide Prevention and others.
Interesting Facts: We were voted top 3 Attorney/Escrow services by Missouri Lawyers Weekly in 2017 and 2018. Voted Affiliate of the Year for St. Louis and St. Charles Counties by St. Louis and St. Charles Realtors. Our Yelp rating is 5 Stars.
Purpose: Provide accurate title searches, in a timely manner and always with a smile.
Vision: Every person should feel at ease with their home purchase knowing that the proper research was done and everything was taken care of at closing.
Mission: We strive to be the best at what we do not just the biggest and this idea starts and ends with our employees.
Company Values:
Family: Feel at home at work but still have balance with home life.
Knowledge: Having years of experience with many different situations to ultimately make us the best at what we do.
Customer Service: We combine decades of experience in the title industry with a commitment to exceptional customer service to bring you the best closing experience around.
Website: titlepartnersagency.com