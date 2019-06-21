Description: Established in 1994 by Timothy J. Wies, TJ Wies Contracting Inc. is a commercial wall and ceiling contractor based out of Lake St. Louis with an additional office in Jefferson City, serving the Midwest. We specialize in metal stud framing, drywall, insulation, acoustical ceilings, plaster, exterior finish systems, fireproofing, prefabricated bathroom pods, prefabricated load bearing metal stud walls and trusses, and prefabricated finished exterior wall panels. With skilled, hard-working and dedicated craftsmen in the field, our safety record is unparalleled.
Sector: Commercial contractor
Headquarters: Lake St. Louis
Year Founded: 1994
Employees: 403
Website: tjwies.com