Happy 314 Day! Here are a few of today's headlines from STLtoday.com.

• Columnist Joe Holleman remembers Tom Coghill and Rich LoRusso, two St. Louis chefs with larger-than-life personalities who died last week.

• At last, Pearl Jam fans have a date for the band's postponed 2020 concert at Enterprise Center. Kevin C. Johnson has the latest.

• And as the weather turns more springlike this week, we think your furry companions would love a trip to the dog park. Our guide to nearly 60 parks is updated for 2022.

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor