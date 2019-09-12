When 8 p.m. Thursday • Where The Grandel, 3610 Grandel Square • How much $25-$35 • More info 314-534-1111; metrotix.com
Singer-songwriter Todd Snider follows his 2016 album, “Eastside Bulldog,” with “Cash Cabin Sessions, Vol. 3,” a collection of acoustic songs: “I’ve always thought of myself as like a Ramblin’ Jack Elliott type of guy," he told Rolling Stone. "Even though I’ve never made a record like this before, I’ve always toured like that. I have always thought, ‘that’s what I do.’ And if I do something else, it’s just something else: a jam band, a rock record, any time I deviate from that, I think of it as a deviation.” By Kevin C. Johnson