After pivoting to a livestream in 2020 and a concert event at Ballpark Village in 2021, Pride St. Louis announced today that its two-day PrideFest will return to downtown this summer. The theme for the festival June 25-26 is "Together Again."

Alt-rocker Ben Folds is no stranger to the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. He returns this weekend for two performances and says he's always working hard to bring his A-game. “St. Louis is one of the great orchestras,” he tells music writer Daniel Durchholz. “When you’re playing with cats like that, you don’t bring them just some (B.S.) to play."

And last night, the St. Louis Theater Circle announced the winners of its 2022 honors. The Muny’s “Chicago” won seven awards, including outstanding production of a musical and outstanding ensemble in a musical.

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor