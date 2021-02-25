Tom Bass (1859-1934)

Equestrian. The great horse trainer was born to an enslaved woman and her owner on a plantation near Columbia, Missouri. After the Civil War, he moved to Mexico, Missouri, where he eventually had his own famous training facility. Bass helped found the American Royal Horse Show in Kansas City in 1905, where he was often the only African American participant. He had also performed at the World's Fair in Chicago in 1893 and rode before five presidents. He invented the Bass bit, meant to prevent abuse during horse training.