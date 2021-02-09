 Skip to main content
Tom Brady
Tom Brady

Q: If Tom Brady is the greatest of all time in football because of his rings, why isn't Bill Russell the greatest of all time -- over Michael Jordan -- in basketball because of his rings?

'Super Bowl,' Queen Latifah's 'Equalizer' top weekly ratings

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) holds the Vince Lombardi trophy following the NFL Super Bowl 55 game. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

A: Some argue Russell is the basketball GOAT. That's why these debates are both impossible to answer definitively and fun as heck. I'm no Brady fan, but hard to argue against him being the greatest quarterback ever. As a quarterback, the best mark on a body of work available is leading a team to a Super Bowl win. He's done it seven times now, and might do it at least eight. But please, spare me the talk about him being the greatest American athlete ever. He's in that room, I guess, but that's a really big room. Also: People not mentioning Simone Biles in the greatest American athlete of all time discussion should be excused from the debate.

 

