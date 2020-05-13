Tom Finan
Tom Finan

Tom Finan

St. Raphael the Archangel

Grade: 8

Animal you want to be: A capybara because they're a noble chimaera of a dog, a pig and a beaver.

Favorite book: “Letters from an Astrophysicist” by Neil deGrasse Tyson

Hero: My dad, Dr. Thomas J. Finan, for imparting his love of learning and respect for humanity's variety.

Hobbies: Camping, reading and basketball.

Magical power you wish you had: Unrestricted flight so I could travel the world, experience multiple cultures and take in the huge range of nature's beauty.

