St. Raphael the Archangel
Grade: 8
Animal you want to be: A capybara because they're a noble chimaera of a dog, a pig and a beaver.
Favorite book: “Letters from an Astrophysicist” by Neil deGrasse Tyson
Hero: My dad, Dr. Thomas J. Finan, for imparting his love of learning and respect for humanity's variety.
Hobbies: Camping, reading and basketball.
Magical power you wish you had: Unrestricted flight so I could travel the world, experience multiple cultures and take in the huge range of nature's beauty.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!