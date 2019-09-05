When 7 p.m. Saturday • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $58-$79 • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org
When it comes to the Big Bands, the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra is known as one of the best of all time for swing music. Dorsey helped to make Frank Sinatra’s career; Sinatra’s vocals in music like “Stardust” and “Night and Day” made the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra even more popular. Now the band is back in a tribute to that collaboration, with Terry Myers leading 20 outstanding musicians, both instrumentalists and vocalists, in those classic tunes. By Sarah Bryan Miller