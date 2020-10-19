Tommy Edman

After a terrific big league debut, he was merely solid this year. Edman provided energy and speed when the team began to lag. He hit .279 with RISP, which stood out on this weak-hitting team. He played capably all over the field, with the exception of some tentative outfield moments. But Edman’s slash line of .250/.317/.368 and his .685 OPS represented notable falloffs from the .304/.350/.500 and .850 OPS from the year before. He fell from 3.9 WAR to 0.8 and didn’t do anything in the postseason (3-for-14) to change his 2020 narrative.
GRADE: B-minus
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!