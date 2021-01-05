Q: Why did Tommy Edman regress so much in 2020? Is he a utility guy or an every-day guy?
A: Mostly because he averaged .300 with a .400 on-base and a .500 slug during his breakout run as a rookie.
That's unsustainable for all but the elite players.
Anyone who expected Edman to match or top that was being unrealistic and overly optimistic.
But he did regress more than realists hoped. No doubt about that.
I don't think it's a lock that he is an every-day starter in the majors, for a contending team.
This season should help determine that.
Another thing, too.
The lack of proven answers around Edman should not result in unfair expectations, but they unfortunately will.
Just like they have for Harrison Bader, Paul DeJong and probably Dylan Carlson.
The Cardinals put a lot of pressure on their young guys with the lack of proven help playing around them currently.