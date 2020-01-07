Toni Stevenson, 2017
Toni Stevenson, 2017

Toni Stevenson

Toni Stevenson in an image provided by the group Young Voices with Action Inc.

Toni Stevenson, 15, was fatally shot by two masked men (or boys) with assault rifles just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. 

She was shot in front of her home in the 6000 block of Thekla Avenue shortly after leaving a basketball game; she had pulled over to park when the two gunmen ran up, opened fire, then ran off.

Police said Stevenson “was a good, hard-working student who was well-liked” and has not been linked to any trouble, but  investigators were confident that she was the target of the two killers.

Toni was a sophomore at Northwest Academy of Law, a magnet high school. She was on the school’s basketball, volleyball and soccer teams.

