Toni Stevenson, 2017

Toni Stevenson, 15, was fatally shot by two masked men (or boys) with assault rifles just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
She was shot in front of her home in the 6000 block of Thekla Avenue shortly after leaving a basketball game; she had pulled over to park when the two gunmen ran up, opened fire, then ran off.
Police said Stevenson “was a good, hard-working student who was well-liked” and has not been linked to any trouble, but investigators were confident that she was the target of the two killers.
Toni was a sophomore at Northwest Academy of Law, a magnet high school. She was on the school’s basketball, volleyball and soccer teams.