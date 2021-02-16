Tonight on TV

The longest-serving "Saturday Night Live" cast member launches an eponymous sitcom tonight. In NBC's "Kenan," Kenan Thompson stars as a widowed morning TV host raising two daughters. But we'll also be tuning in to see St. Louis native Chris Redd, Thompson's co-star on both shows.
Also on TV tonight, John Legend details his musical journey in "The Black Church: This Is My Story, This Is My Song." The two-night PBS special tracks the 400-year history of Black churches in America.
And Schlafly announced today that its popular Stout & Oyster Festival will return next month. Last year's fest was one of the first food events canceled as the pandemic arrived in St. Louis. Restaurant critic Ian Froeb says tickets are going fast; menu items, minus raw oysters, will also be available for pickup.
Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor