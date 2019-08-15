When 8 p.m. Saturday • Where Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Boulevard • How much $15-$20 • More info ticketmaster.com
Singer and bassist Tonina, one of St. Louis’ brightest rising stars (with a song on former President Barack Obama’s list of the best songs of 2018), is touring on the heels of her new album, “St. Tour.” “It’s a long time coming,” she told the Post-Dispatch in May. “I’ve been pregnant with it for, like, two years. It’s totally me. This is me revealing my true authentic self.” By Kevin C. Johnson