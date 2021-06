When 7:30 and 10 p.m. June 4-5, 7 p.m. June 6 • Where Helium Comedy Club, St. Louis Galleria, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights • How much $22-$132 • More info heliumcomedy.com

Comedian Tony Roberts lights up the Helium Comedy Club stage for three nights this weekend. Roberts is a veteran of “Def Comedy Jam,” “Shaq’s All Star Comedy Jam” and “Comic View.” He’s considered a comedian’s comedian, and his jokes come nonstop. By Kevin C. Johnson