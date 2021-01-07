 Skip to main content
Q: I am concerned the Blues’ defensemen have become too small. They lost Alex Pietrangelo and Jay Bouwmeester. Craig Berube has to play Niko Mikkola, but who does he replace?

St. Louis Blues defenseman Niko Mikkola (77) skates away after a shot on goal during the third period of a scrimmage at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.  Photo by Colter Peterson

A: Mikkola looked very good in the scrimmage Wednesday night. He looks ready. Right now, I'd say he's in that No. 7/8 range among the blueliners. As for the overall size of the defensemen, yeah they’re a little smaller. In essence, Torey Krug is replacing Pietrangelo. But I think Krug is a more physical player than Pietrangelo, so lack of size doesn't hurt as much as you would think. You see more and more smaller defensemen having an impact in the game these days as mobility and puck-moving seem to be valued more. Armstrong seems to be very comfortable adding players who help the transition game. So there will be a little bit different look on the back end this year.

 

