Top players?
Q: I never see any Blues ranking very high in best players in the league. … I think Ryan O'Reilly is around 30th...Is that accurate?

Blues Avalanche Hockey

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog, front, and St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly watch the puck the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A: The Blues aren't really a team of "stars." They're a team of really good players who play their roles well in a framework that suits them. I think O'Reilly was about 30 in that NHL Network ranking. Alex Pietrangelo and Vladimir Tarasenko are the types of players you would expect to see in that kind of ranking, but one is gone and the other is hurt. Brayden Schenn, Jaden Schwartz, Torey Krug and Colton Parayko don't have quite the same buzz. Other than Pietrangelo, who I think was fourth in the Norris last season, Blues players don't move the needle much.

 

