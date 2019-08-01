When 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday • Where St. Louis Science Center, 5050 Oakland Avenue • How much $30 ($50 for VIP) • More info stltoday.com/ourevents
Explore the St. Louis Science Center after hours while sampling from some of the breweries, wineries and distilleries featured in Go! Magazine’s annual Top Pours guide (stltoday.com/toppours). There also will be food samples, live music, items from local vendors and more. Tickets include a commemorative tasting glass, parking and cash bar. This event is for ages 21 and up. By Gabe Hartwig