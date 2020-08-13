You have permission to edit this article.
Topgolf
Topgolf

Topgolf

When Topgolf reopened in June, it added vinyl dividers between bays. 

16851 North Outer Road 40, Chesterfield • 636-898-8044; topgolf.com

Reservations • Reservations (made online) are recommended, but it’s possible to walk in

Hours • 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday

Capacity • 25%

PPE • Masks required in public spaces for visitors over 10, but you may remove them in your bay; bays, already 6 feet apart, are separated by a vinyl divider

Though my family has been golfing outdoors throughout the pandemic, this was the first time we went indoors. Actually, Topgolf is more of an indoor-outdoor hybrid. Inside, you have your bay with seating for about six — the max currently allowed — along with your clubs, scoreboard and green. But you hit the ball to the open outdoors. So though you are dining inside (use your phone to scan a QR code to access the menu), there is fresh air from outside. That made me feel safer. Though everyone wore masks in public areas, our table (we booked online a week in advance) was in a high-traffic zone, and I felt guilty about being maskless as we ate our nachos and wings. Next time, I will request a bay away from the main doors. By Amy Bertrand

