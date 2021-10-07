 Skip to main content
Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs

Leafs’ Matthews, Marner look to season after May flameout

In this April 7, 2021, file photo, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) scores on a wraparound past Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen (34) as Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber (6) pursues during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto. The rear-view mirror is something Toronto stars Matthews and Mitch Marner are doing their best to ignore as the NHL season approaches. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

2021 record: 35-14-7 (1st, North)

Players to watch: Brendan Shanahan and Co. have a fortune invested in forwards Auston Matthews, John Tavares, Mitch Marner and William Nylander. But is there enough talent around them? The Leafs have had to round up a low-cost mix of prospects and retreads to fill out the front lines. Defenseman Morgan Rielly is on the spot in the walk year of his contract. Enigmatic Petr Mrazek will push incumbent goaltender Jack Campbell for the starting job.

Outlook: It’s win-or-else time for this front office. Strong regular seasons have been followed by hugely disappointing postseasons. The Leafs refused to invest more on defense and goaltending and that has cost them in the playoffs.

