Toronto Maple Leafs

Players to watch: Brendan Shanahan and Co. have a fortune invested in forwards Auston Matthews, John Tavares, Mitch Marner and William Nylander. But is there enough talent around them? The Leafs have had to round up a low-cost mix of prospects and retreads to fill out the front lines. Defenseman Morgan Rielly is on the spot in the walk year of his contract. Enigmatic Petr Mrazek will push incumbent goaltender Jack Campbell for the starting job.