Tournament future

Q: Mizzou, SLU and Illinois are all ranked for the first time since 1994. A series of questions about that. 1) Who ends up with the better record? 2) Do any win their conference or conference tournament? 3) Who goes to the tourney? 4) Who goes the deepest in the tourney?
A: The answers to one and two should be SLU. The Billikens dropped just one non-conference game and should absolutely win the A-10. Richmond is not as good as some thought. The only question would be how this COVID pause shuffles the schedule, and if it could lead to some games not being played in the end. We'll see.
All three should be in the tournament. The Big Ten will put a boatload of teams in and the Illini should be one. Mizzou notched two top-25 wins in non-conference and played a pretty tough non-conference slate. The Tigers' only loss is to Tennessee, which is the conference favorite. The Billikens took care of business against LSU and NC State and their road loss to Minnesota won't hurt them, especially if the Gophers keep knocking off teams like Iowa. I don't know that the A-10 is guaranteed to be a multi-bid league, but if SLU does not win the A-10 conference tournament that would probably be the best case for two A-10 teams to get in, especially if SLU wins the regular season championship, which it should.
Now, number four.
I thought it was Illinois entering the season, and I'm going to stick with that for now, because I think they will be tested the most during conference play, and I think their ceiling is the highest based off their talent.