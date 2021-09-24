 Skip to main content
Tower Grove Pride
Drag queen Roxie Valentine performs in 2019 at Tower Grove Pride in Tower Grove Park.

When 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 25 • Where Tower Grove Park, near South Grand Boulevard and Arsenal Street • How much Free • More info towergrovepride.com

Better late than never. The popular Tower Grove Pride festival is usually held in June. Last year’s event was canceled, with organizers instead presenting a colorful procession through the city. This year’s festival will include more than 200 booths, performances by more than 30 musicians and entertainers, a pet play area, games and activities. Masking is encouraged and required in some areas. Tower Grove Pride started in 2012 as a modest block party with about 1,000 attendees; since moving to Tower Grove Park in 2018, organizers say, the event now draws tens of thousands. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

