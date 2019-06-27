When 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday • Where Tower Grove Park, South Grand Boulevard and Arsenal Street • How much Free • More info towergrovepride.com
Tower Grove Pride started out modestly in 2012 as a street party with about 1,000 attendees. Over time, the grassroots, neighborhood-based LGBTQ Pride festival has grown into a sprawling event that moved last year into Tower Grove Park. Three stages will showcase entertainment all day, including drag shows, music, the St. Louis Lady Arm Wrestlers and a panel discussion. Vendors will serve food, drinks and more fun. Tower Grove Pride is produced by the nonprofit 50 Roses Foundation. By Gabe Hartwig