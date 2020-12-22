Trade outlook

Q: Why do you shoot down every proposed trade idea the chat comes up with to improve the Cardinals?
A: I guess I'm guilty of thinking I see how this is going to play out.
And I could be way off, but what I think is going to happen is that the Cardinals dedicate another season to the current outfield options, dedicate another shot to Matt Carpenter (at least entering spring), and make a move to help the lineup by adding a more proven DH than they had last season, then go with that.
It's not all that exciting, I know.
But it goes along with what the team is saying so far -- things like being reluctant to make a decision about the outfield and knowing it needs to do something to help the offense, and trusting the pitching it has.
I do think the NL winds up with the DH again, and have though that for a while.
If that doesn't happen, I'll have to revisit my prediction.