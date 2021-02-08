Trade rumors

Q: I appreciate how you are very measured in your writing of trades in the works. You seldom, if ever, have to eat crow about any names to be included in trades and then have to backtrack. My question is about the Arenado trade. When the first national reports came out of names like Jake Woodford, Jhon Torres and Luke Baker to be included by St. Louis, was that what you also were hearing internally? … Were you quite sure in your mind that the national writers were off-base and just kept quiet?
A: Thank you for the kind words. I am not privy to the conversations the Cardinals have internally. I believe we've discussed here a few times how closed off they can be, how secretive they are -- and how little they say, and sometimes that they say nothing at all.
I reported what I could confirm. If you look back at the coverage, I could confirm that the Rockies had interest in Austin Gomber. I wrote that Baker had been part of the conversation, and I was also told that about Woodford. I could not confirm either was in the deal, so I didn't write it that way. I wrote that they had been discussed. There was also a high likelihood that Torres was, too. Again, couldn't confirm him being in the deal.
One of the reasons there was a swirl of names and possibility was because there was a report the deal was done before those names had been settled on. That added to the confusion -- and with the teams, too.
When I confirmed that a player was not involved in the deal, I stopped writing about him. That happened with one of the above players. It's not my place to correct the speculation/reports of others or run around policing the reporting of others unless the news has become so significant it's impossible to ignore (the speculation about the COVID-19 outbreak's cause is one example). I like to be respectful of my peers, and my job is simple: Be as right as possible, as right as I can confirm.
During this whole thing, my editor made a great point: "Tweets can be deleted, explained away. But when it's in the morning paper, it better be right. You can't delete that." His point about what he expected from me was not subtle.