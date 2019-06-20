When 7 p.m. Saturday • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $22-$125 • More info livenation.com
Goo Goo Dolls and Train are joining forces for a co-headlining tour this weekend at Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre. Train’s latest is its retrospective package “Greatest Hits.” Goo Goo Dolls have been celebrating the 20th anniversary of “Dizzy Up the Girl.” Despite the number of the two acts have at their fingertips, we’re most excited about seeing opening act Allen Stone, who sold out Delmar Hall late last year. By Kevin C. Johnson