TRASK FOR HEISMAN?
Play of QB Trask gives No. 8 Florida hope vs No. 5 Georgia

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) looks for a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

QUESTION: I know Kyle Trask had four touchdown passes versus the Tigers. Is he a serious Heisman trophy candidate when he is going up against Trevor Lawrence of Clemson and Justin Fields of Ohio State? Lawrence may be at a disadvantage being out for two games, The Gators completely outclassed the Tigers, but I don’t see Trask as being in the same class as the other two.

MATTER: Check out the season stats:

  • Trask (four games): 18 TDs, 2 INTs, 335 yards per game, 189.2 rating, 75 rushing yards
  • Lawrence (six games): 17 TDs, 2 INTs, 305.5 yards per game, 178.6 rating, 71 rushing yards
  • Fields (two games): 6 TDs, 0 INTs, 297 yards per game, 214 rating, 50 rushing yards

Trask's numbers stand up just fine if you ask me. I'd have him on my top 10 ballot right now, along with BYU's Zach Wilson and Alabama's Mac Jones if we're just talking quarterbacks. If Florida beats Georgia and Trask plays well, I’d put him near the top of my ballot.

