TRASK FOR HEISMAN?

QUESTION: I know Kyle Trask had four touchdown passes versus the Tigers. Is he a serious Heisman trophy candidate when he is going up against Trevor Lawrence of Clemson and Justin Fields of Ohio State? Lawrence may be at a disadvantage being out for two games, The Gators completely outclassed the Tigers, but I don’t see Trask as being in the same class as the other two.
MATTER: Check out the season stats:
- Trask (four games): 18 TDs, 2 INTs, 335 yards per game, 189.2 rating, 75 rushing yards
- Lawrence (six games): 17 TDs, 2 INTs, 305.5 yards per game, 178.6 rating, 71 rushing yards
- Fields (two games): 6 TDs, 0 INTs, 297 yards per game, 214 rating, 50 rushing yards
Trask's numbers stand up just fine if you ask me. I'd have him on my top 10 ballot right now, along with BYU's Zach Wilson and Alabama's Mac Jones if we're just talking quarterbacks. If Florida beats Georgia and Trask plays well, I’d put him near the top of my ballot.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!