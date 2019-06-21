Description: TravelPlex serves both the corporate travel community as well as those St. Louisians looking for a vacation. TravelPlex is the largest privately owned travel management company in the area, servicing the business travel needs of over 120 corporations. TravelPlex has clients from every segment of St. Louis's industries, such as SSM, Ameren, Spire, St. Louis University, Washington University, Webster University, the St. Louis Blues as well as many law firms, ad agencies, manufacturing companies and retail companies (Build-A-Bear, Soft Surroundings, and Scrubs & Beyond), just to name a few. TravelPlex has been in business for 27 years and is Apple Vacations No. 1 agency in a six state region! We have leisure counselors who specialize in destinations, such as Italy, the Caribbean, Disney, cruises and almost every corner of the earth. We handle many celebrities including many professional athletes personal travel.
Sector: Travel
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 1987
Employees: 70
Website: travelplex.com