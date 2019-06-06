When 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. June 22, 2 p.m. June 23 • Where J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts, Lindenwood University, 2300 West Clay Street, St. Charles • How much $20 • More info luboxoffice.com
ACT INC presents “Travels With My Aunt,” Giles Havergal’s adaptation of the Graham Greene novel about a retired bank manager’s adventures with his eccentric aunt. Four actors — Anthony Wininger, Ted Drury, Jake Blonstein and Timothy Patrick Grumich — take on more than 25 characters. By Calvin Wilson