Q: Should SLU hoops fans worry about a Power 5 program trying to poach Travis Ford if the Billikens stick in the Top-25 rankings this season and make a run come March?
A: I think the chance of that decreased around this time last year, when Ford and SLU quietly agreed to a new contact extension. SLU went above and beyond to keep its terms private, but Billikens AD Chris May has stressed that it was a long-term agreement. Ford also recently got the locker rooms at Chaifetz upgraded, a good boost for recruiting and another sign the university is playing ball with his wishes. I don't know if Travis feels pulled back to Power 5 scene, but I think he is probably realizing he can turn SLU into whatever he wants it to be. He's recruiting well. He's in a league that has the ability to put multiple teams in the NCAA Tournament. He's won the conference tournament once already. I'm sure there is always some school that could come along and offer a greener pasture, but I think the list of teams has been shrinking as Ford and SLU have moved forward together since he was hired. He should stay, and succeed. SLU could become a Xavier type program.